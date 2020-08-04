Fulton commissioner to host drive-through food/supply back-to-school events

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. is hosting multiple events for students this month.
This is a back-to-school season unlike any more, with Fulton County Schools starting virtually and delaying instruction until Aug. 17 due to COVID-19.
Arrington represents District 5, which stretches from South Fulton and East Point to the Little Five neighborhood. This is the sixth year the District 5 commissioner has hosted the “It Takes a Village” event.
Groceries and masks will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents must have ID to verify residency.
“This year, there is an additional sense of urgency to the expanded needs of our community brought on by the pandemic. We hope to reach families with much needed relief,” Arrington said in a news release.
Here are the events:
⋅ ArtsXchange (register at www.2020ITAVEP.eventbrite.com)
2148 Newnan St. in East Point
Friday, Aug. 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
⋅ Wolf Creek Library (register at www.2020ITAVSW.eventbrite.com)
3100 Enon Road in Atlanta
Friday, Aug. 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
⋅ Oak Hill Child, Adolescent and Family Health Center (register at www.2020ITAVATL.eventbrite.com)
2805 Metropolitan Parkway SW in Atlanta
Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Arrington is also participating in the second-annual “East Point Housing Authority Back 2 School Drive-Thru & Walk-Thru” event on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Resident Association Building, 3074 John Freeman Way in East Point. School supplies, food and masks will be distributed. Register at www.2020EPHA.eventbrite.com.
Credit: AJC