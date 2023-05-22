Fulton board to consider tax break for new apartments near Beltline

The authority, as part of the “bond-for-title” transaction, would earn a fee in exchange for enacting the tax break.

The DAFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

Last month, a potential tax abatement for a data center that’s already under construction along the Beltline received strong pushback from residents and city officials, leading to the request being shelved. That item was not included on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting as of Monday afternoon.

RPF Highlands has yet to publicly reveal its development plan for the Boulevard and Highland Avenue site. Roughly 3 acres is owned by Highland Boulevard LLC, a company tied to Adelhold Properties President Thomas Aderhold, according to state records. Neither RPF Highlands nor Aderhold could be reached for comment.

The board’s in-person meeting is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the DAFC’s conference room at 141 Pryor Street SW, suite 2052. No online streaming information was listed.