Fulton bars future employees from running for commission

Blalock, who manages Abdur-Rahman’s communications part time at $51.36 per hour, is running for District 1 in northern Fulton. Kelly, who is Abdur-Rahman’s chief of staff at $133,750 per year, is running for southern Fulton’s District 5.

The first version of the law didn’t specify when the rule went into effect. The law sought to stop employees from running for the commission to “avoid the potential for unfair advantage, conflict of interest, impropriety, or appearance of the same.” County Attorney Y. Soo Jo had said the rule applied to the current election.

But Senior Judge Adele Grubbs, in her searing takedown of the rule commissioners had passed, wrote that Blalock and Kelly should be allowed to run.

The law passed Wednesday specifically states that this rule only applies to future elections.

District 1 Commissioner Liz Hausmann, who is not seeking re-election as a commissioner, is behind both of the efforts. Hausmann said Wednesday this new language only had minor tweaks.

Abdur-Rahman disagreed, saying: “This should have been the language the first time around ... It required outside legal representation for something that was wrong, and it wasted taxpayer’s money.”

She added: “I will not be silent about what the first one did.”