BreakingNews
Jimmy Carter marks his 99th birthday with 99 new American citizens

From Willie Nelson to Joe Biden: here’s who wished Carter a ‘happy birthday’

Friends and fans give an outpouring of ‘happy birthday’ wishes to the former president
Local News
By
43 minutes ago
X

As President Jimmy Carter turned 99 years old on Sunday, the well-wishes poured in from friends and fans across the country. Here are some of the most notable “happy birthday” tributes, from other former presidents to musicians:

Former Vice President Al Gore

Willie Nelson, singer/songwriter

Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation

Former President Barack Obama

President Joe Biden

Brian Snitker, manager of the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

Grandson Jason Carter

About the Author

Follow Katherine Landergan on twitter

Katherine Landergan is the Safety Net reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jaguars throttle Falcons, 23-71h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Jimmy Carter marks his 99th birthday with 99 new American citizens
51m ago

Credit: AP

Congress averted a government shutdown. Here is how Georgia lawmakers voted
3h ago

Police: 14-year-old shot in Lithonia, dies on way to hospital
2h ago

Police: 14-year-old shot in Lithonia, dies on way to hospital
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: A traffic pet peeve unfit for a NASCAR guy
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

Jimmy Carter marks his 99th birthday with 99 new American citizens
51m ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Newell and ex-CEO hit with fines for ‘misleading’ financial reports
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Here’s what you need to know as Braves get ready for postseason
6h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top