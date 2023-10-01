From Willie Nelson to Joe Biden: here’s who wished Carter a ‘happy birthday’

As President Jimmy Carter turned 99 years old on Sunday, the well-wishes poured in from friends and fans across the country. Here are some of the most notable “happy birthday” tributes, from other former presidents to musicians:
Former Vice President Al Gore
One of my fondest memories with President Carter was joining him at a Habitat for Humanity project in Atlanta. Jimmy, your dedication to public service is an inspiration. Thank you for all that you’ve done for our country in your 99 years. pic.twitter.com/6IeyLRC4ji— Al Gore (@algore) October 1, 2023
Willie Nelson, singer/songwriter
Love this #JimmyCarter99 birthday tribute from Jimmy Carter’s close friend @WillieNelson (via IG). pic.twitter.com/ZJSMnhDcxS— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 30, 2023
Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation
Happy birthday to my dear friend, Jimmy Carter! You’ve touched so many lives over the years—including mine.— Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) October 1, 2023
Today, I hope you’re surrounded by family and friends—and of course, enjoying an extra big scoop of peanut butter ice cream 😊 pic.twitter.com/MGPcw6sWnI
Former President Barack Obama
Happy 99th birthday, President Carter! You’ve inspired so many people around the world with your leadership, character, and commitment to service. Michelle and I hope you have a wonderful birthday and send our best wishes to you and Rosalynn. pic.twitter.com/a4WaKeVM9e— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2023
President Joe Biden
President Jimmy Carter, you remain the spirit and the heart of the American people. It’s a great honor to know you and to have worked with you.— President Biden (@POTUS) October 1, 2023
Jill and I wish you a happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/ZUVHjgOYvy
Brian Snitker, manager of the Atlanta Braves
Bless you @Braves and Manager Brian Snitker for wishing your #1 fan a happy 99th birthday! Plains is Braves Country, now and forever! #JimmyCarter99 #ForTheA— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 30, 2023
Share your birthday greeting at https://t.co/dLDZWWtGfA pic.twitter.com/lBJaDZ7s82
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens
We wish President Jimmy Carter a happy 99th birthday! 🎈Thank you for inspiring us with your leadership and your commitment to peace, democracy and human rights. #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/jLT9S98hSX— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) September 30, 2023
Grandson Jason Carter
Thanks for all the birthday— Jason Carter (@SenatorCarter) October 1, 2023
wishes from @CarterCenter and around the world for #JimmyCarter99 here’s how we celebrated in Plains. pic.twitter.com/ne7yC1W8aH
