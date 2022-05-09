From hurricane to wildfire, Fulton wants opinions on its emergency plan

BreakingNews
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in NW Atlanta
Twisted metal roofing and ashes remain of the Pendaries Village & Golf Resort restaurant and clubhouse in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

If you’re someone who likes to know what’s going on at all times and has a back-up plan for everything, then Fulton County may want to hear from you.

The Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency wants your opinion as it updates the “hazard mitigation plan,” which is an 867-page document that outlines how the county would respond to all kinds of catastrophes. That includes everything from drought and earthquakes to hurricane wind and wildfires.

“We value the opinions of our stakeholders. This is a great opportunity for the residents of Fulton County to provide valuable input in the development of a Hazard Mitigation Plan that will benefit us all,” agency director Matthew Kallmyer said in a news release.

Those who want to weigh in have until May 17, 2022 and can do so at: https://publicinput.com/FultonCoGA_HMP_PublicComment.

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

