From hurricane to wildfire, Fulton wants opinions on its emergency plan

The Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency wants your opinion as it updates the “hazard mitigation plan,” which is an 867-page document that outlines how the county would respond to all kinds of catastrophes. That includes everything from drought and earthquakes to hurricane wind and wildfires.

“We value the opinions of our stakeholders. This is a great opportunity for the residents of Fulton County to provide valuable input in the development of a Hazard Mitigation Plan that will benefit us all,” agency director Matthew Kallmyer said in a news release.