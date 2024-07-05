FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Humidity with dangerous heat make for ‘air you can wear’

“It’s like the air you can wear,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. “You step outside and you are already sweating.”

Heat advisories take effect when heat index values, — the measure of how hot it really feels taking both air temperature and relative humidity into account — top 105 degrees. Under those conditions, the body cannot cool itself efficiently because perspiration doesn’t easily evaporate in high humidity. Heatstroke sets in when your body temperature exceeds 103 degrees, which can cause damage to the brain, kidneys, muscles, and even death.

Avoid spending time outdoors today if you can. If you must be outdoors, stay hydrated and out of the sun, and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or evening if you can, the NWS recommends.

Some showers are expected today, too, but the bulk of the rain will hit North Georgia.

“I think we’ll have a few storms in the forecast throughout our early evening hours,” Kramlich said.