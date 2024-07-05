FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Humidity with dangerous heat make for ‘air you can wear’

It will be another excruciatingly hot day in metro Atlanta on Friday.
A heat advisory will go into effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. , and it includes nearly the entire state, according to the National Weather Service.
While the high temperature in the city is expected to reach 95 degrees, the high humidity will make it feel more like 103 degrees. Feels-like temps further south could reach up to 107 degrees, the NWS warns.
“It’s like the air you can wear,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. “You step outside and you are already sweating.”
Heat advisories take effect when heat index values, — the measure of how hot it really feels taking both air temperature and relative humidity into account — top 105 degrees. Under those conditions, the body cannot cool itself efficiently because perspiration doesn’t easily evaporate in high humidity. Heatstroke sets in when your body temperature exceeds 103 degrees, which can cause damage to the brain, kidneys, muscles, and even death.
Avoid spending time outdoors today if you can. If you must be outdoors, stay hydrated and out of the sun, and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or evening if you can, the NWS recommends.
Some showers are expected today, too, but the bulk of the rain will hit North Georgia.
“I think we’ll have a few storms in the forecast throughout our early evening hours,” Kramlich said.
Temps dip slightly over the weekend, but we’ll still be in the 90s.
Saturday’s high is expected to top out around 94 degrees, and Sunday will climb up to 92 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms are expected both days.
