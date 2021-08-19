French organizations relocate to Gwinnett County

Peachtree Corners announced on Wednesday that the Atlanta chapter of the French-American Chamber of Commerce and La French Tech will set up shop at The Curiosity Lab, the city’s publicly funded innovation center.

The chamber serves as a resource for U.S. and French companies that do business in France or in the Southeast. It will relocate from the Consulate General of France in Atlanta, located near Lenox Mall. La French Tech, hosted by the chamber, aims to support French startups in the U.S.