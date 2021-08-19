ajc logo
French organizations relocate to Gwinnett County

Peachtree Corners announced that the Atlanta chapter of the French-American Chamber of Commerce and La French Tech will now reside at The Curiosity Lab, the Gwinnett city's publicly funded innovation center. (Courtesy Peachtree Corners)
Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two organizations focused on promoting the interests of the French-American business community plan to move their operations to Gwinnett County.

Peachtree Corners announced on Wednesday that the Atlanta chapter of the French-American Chamber of Commerce and La French Tech will set up shop at The Curiosity Lab, the city’s publicly funded innovation center.

The chamber serves as a resource for U.S. and French companies that do business in France or in the Southeast. It will relocate from the Consulate General of France in Atlanta, located near Lenox Mall. La French Tech, hosted by the chamber, aims to support French startups in the U.S.

Self-branded as a “smart city,” Peachtree Corners has deployed everything from self-driving shuttles to autonomous vehicle testing in recent years at its Tech Park. French businesses will benefit from the city’s pro-business stance, safe residential communities and “connected smart city infrastructure,” said City Manager Brian Johnson in a press release.

The move will help French startups collaborate with innovators and use their technology in a “unique and live environment, with real city-owned connected infrastructure that cannot be replicated in a laboratory,” said Sebastien Lafon, president of French Tech Atlanta and board member of the chamber, in a press release.

