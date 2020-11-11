Free adoptions and try-out holiday visits offered by Fulton and DeKalb’s animal shelter

Fulton County Animal Services took in over 3,700 pets this year and adopted more than 2,100, Hirsch said. That number was down from 2019 when more than 5,300 were taken in and 2,500 adopted. Hirsh has said it’s an indication to Lifeline that people are trying to keep their pets during the pandemic.

In September, more than 60 cats and kittens rescued from a Sandy Springs condominium, but most have been adopted, Hirsch said.

For more information on the free adoptions visit the Lifeline Animal Project website at www.lifelineanimal.org/blackfriday. Registration to bring a dog home for a temporary stay is also available on the site at lifelineanimal.org/homeforthepawlidays.