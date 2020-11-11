Free adoptions and try-out holiday visits offered by Fulton and DeKalb’s animal shelter

USE THIS FILE
Lifeline Animal Project will offer free adoptions for dogs and cats during the week of Nov 23-30, but for prospective pet parents who aren’t sure, they can bring a dog home for a tryout.
The visits are part of Lifeline’s fourth annual Home for the Pawlidays program. People interested in adopting a dog that’s being fostered through Fulton and DeKalb Animal Services can bring one home to get acquainted Nov. 20-27. Sorry cat lovers, but home visits are for dogs only.
The animal project will provide the temporary parents with supplies including food, bowls, crates, and other necessities, a statement said. Anyone who wants to adopt a cat or dog in foster care can do so for free. The usual adoption fees are $85 for dogs and $65 for cats.
“This year is especially significant since people won’t be able to have the visitors they usually have and some won’t be able to have any,” said Lifeline spokeswoman Karen Hirsch.
Fulton County Animal Services took in over 3,700 pets this year and adopted more than 2,100, Hirsch said. That number was down from 2019 when more than 5,300 were taken in and 2,500 adopted. Hirsh has said it’s an indication to Lifeline that people are trying to keep their pets during the pandemic.
In September, more than 60 cats and kittens rescued from a Sandy Springs condominium, but most have been adopted, Hirsch said.
For more information on the free adoptions visit the Lifeline Animal Project website at www.lifelineanimal.org/blackfriday. Registration to bring a dog home for a temporary stay is also available on the site at lifelineanimal.org/homeforthepawlidays.