Fox Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen saves woman from flooding car

Bob Van Dillen, an Atlanta-based Fox Weather meteorologist, saved a woman from a flooding car in Buckhead this morning while Tropical Storm Helene passed through Georgia.

He was doing a live shot for “Fox & Friends” on Fox News when he heard a woman screaming from her submerged car off Northside Drive near Peachtree Park Apartments by an overflowing Peachtree Creek at about 7 a.m. Friday. After calling 911, he pulled the woman out of her car and brought her to safety.

“We put her in a car,” Van Dillen said on Fox Weather after it happened. “I gave her my shirt. Her husband will pick her up. Everyone is good.”