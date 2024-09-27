Fox Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen saves woman from flooding car

Bob Van Dillen, an Atlanta-based Fox Weather meteorologist, saved a woman from a flooding car in Buckhead this morning while Tropical Storm Helene passed through Georgia.
He was doing a live shot for “Fox & Friends” on Fox News when he heard a woman screaming from her submerged car off Northside Drive near Peachtree Park Apartments by an overflowing Peachtree Creek at about 7 a.m. Friday. After calling 911, he pulled the woman out of her car and brought her to safety.
“We put her in a car,” Van Dillen said on Fox Weather after it happened. “I gave her my shirt. Her husband will pick her up. Everyone is good.”
Moments later, the husband arrived live on camera and hugged Van Dillen.
“Thank you so much,” the man told Van Dillen.
“Any time,” Van Dillen said. “I’d do it again. Good luck.”
Van Dillen noted that Peachtree Creek was at 23 and a half feet. “It’s absolutely insane,” he said.
Van Dillen spent more than 20 years at Atlanta-based HLN until he was laid off in late 2022 when Warner Bros. Discovery disbanded what was left of the HLN news operation in a cost-cutting measure. He worked with morning host Robin Meade for nearly her entire 21-year run there.
Fox Weather, launched in 2021, is Fox News Media’s free ad-supported streaming weather service, which can also be seen on the app. It’s a direct rival to Atlanta-based The Weather Channel.
“His relatability and conversation-focused style is a perfect fit for Fox Weather and the Fox Weather team,” said Fox Weather president Sharri Berg when he was hired in July 2023.
