Forsyth County to start construction for Ga. 400 intersection and new cloverleaf interchange

Groundbreaking to create a partial cloverleaf interchange at Ga. 400 and Ga. 369 (Browns Bridge Road) will take place Nov. 17.
The estimated $58 million project will widen Ga. 369 from two lanes to a four-lane road and add a partial cloverleaf interchange at the intersection with Ga. 400, a Forsyth County statement said.
Ga. 369 will widen west of Ga. 9 (Dahlonega Hwy) for two miles, slightly east of Ga. 306 (Keith Road), the statement said. Added features will include an 8-foot sidewalk trail on the south side of Ga. 369 and a 5-foot sidewalk on the north side.
In a call with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Forsyth County Communications Director Karen Shields said the county is widening the intersection in response to the growing needs of its residents.
“As metro Atlanta has expanded in all directions, people are looking for good transportation solutions to get where they want to go,” Shields said. “It’s very important in the county.”
Voters approved a $200 million general obligation bond in 2014 to finance transportation projects including the road and intersection widening at Ga. 400 and 369.
The Georgia Department of Transportation committed to $16 million of the $58 million project, the county statement said.
Construction is expected to run 36 months.