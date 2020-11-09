Forsyth County to start construction for Ga. 400 intersection and new cloverleaf interchange

The estimated $58 million project will widen Ga. 369 from two lanes to a four-lane road and add a partial cloverleaf interchange at the intersection with Ga. 400, a Forsyth County statement said.

Ga. 369 will widen west of Ga. 9 (Dahlonega Hwy) for two miles, slightly east of Ga. 306 (Keith Road), the statement said. Added features will include an 8-foot sidewalk trail on the south side of Ga. 369 and a 5-foot sidewalk on the north side.