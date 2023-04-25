Who’s behind the planned $2B Forsyth hockey arena and entertainment hub?

About three years after her death, Vernon Krause and his wife proposed a 60-acre sports complex in Roswell to honor their daughter. The Angela Krause Tennis, Pickleball and Fitness Center at Big Creek Park was proposed with more than 135 tennis courts, including 80 clay courts and an indoor facility. The project was expected to cost up to $50 million.

But the project was soon called off after an uproar from neighborhood and community groups upset about traffic and the potential loss of wooded trails.

Krause Auto also funds lung cancer research and autism awareness programs, and in 2021, Krause Auto founded Angie’s Kitchen, which provides meals to the homeless and others in need.

It’s unclear if Krause has other investors in the Gathering at South Forsyth project. According to the project’s website, Krause is being advised by several high-profile entities, including sports advisory Stafford Sports, the law firms Greenberg Traurig and Dovin Ficken, planners from the firms of Nelson Worldwide and SCI Architects and the U.S. Sports and Entertainment Development Advisory Practice of the real estate services giant JLL.