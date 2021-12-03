Former CNN news anchor Sachi Koto was conferred prestigious Emperor of Japan award

Former CNN Headline News anchor Sachi Koto was conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette in recognition of her outstanding contribution to promoting exchange and mutual understanding between Japan and the United States.
Kayuzuki Takeuchi, Consul General of Japan conferred the award on behalf of Japanese Government to Ms. Koto at a formal ceremony at his residence.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award. I would like to accept this award in honor of my late father who taught me so much about forgiveness and self respect,” said Ms. Koto during her acceptance speech.
Sachi Koto worked as CNN Headline News anchor for 16 years. Before joining CNN, Sachi Koto worked as an anchor for Tokyo’s JCTV (Japan Cable Television) and for Nippon Hoso Kyoku (NHK) Radio, also in Tokyo. Previously, she was a reporter for WQXI radio station in Atlanta from 1974-1975 and for CNN affiliate WAGA-TV in Atlanta from 1975-1977.
She was awarded Honorary Member of the Japan America Society by Japanese Consul General George Hisaeda and was appointed as a member to the Asian-American Commission for a New Georgia by Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue.
Koto is a third-generation Japanese American, born and raised in Atlanta. Sachi Koto was the first Japanese on-air talent in the Southeast and the first Asian on-air talent in Atlanta.
Credit: Georgia Asian Times
