Former Atlanta chief of staff joins real estate company as its president

Carmen Chubb, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ chief of staff, has joined Columbia Residential as its new president.
The affordable housing developer announced in March that Chubb will be responsible for the company’s managing development, asset management, and housing preservation divisions.
“I am honored to join the leadership team of a company that has done so much to transform affordable housing in Atlanta and across the country,” Chubb said in a statement.
“Quality affordable housing is my passion, and I look forward to working with ... the entire Columbia team to build upon Columbia’s success of developing affordable housing communities that will have a lasting impact for generations to come.”
Prior to joining the Bottoms administration in 2019, Chubb served as deputy commissioner for housing at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for 25 years.
Columbia Residential CEO Jim Grauley said in a statement that Chubb’s leadership serves as an important milestone for the company.
“Carmen brings her superb reputation, leadership skills, and track record in affordable housing and community development to Columbia Residential, where she can have a direct impact on so many communities and residents we serve,” Grauley said.
“She is uniquely qualified to help us further propel our mission and vision for delivering quality affordable housing in the southern United States.”
