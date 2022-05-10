BreakingNews
Police investigate death at Forest Cove Apartments in SE Atlanta
Former Atlanta chief of staff joins real estate company as its president

Carmen Chubb.

Carmen Chubb.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Carmen Chubb, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ chief of staff, has joined Columbia Residential as its new president.

The affordable housing developer announced in March that Chubb will be responsible for the company’s managing development, asset management, and housing preservation divisions.

“I am honored to join the leadership team of a company that has done so much to transform affordable housing in Atlanta and across the country,” Chubb said in a statement.

“Quality affordable housing is my passion, and I look forward to working with ... the entire Columbia team to build upon Columbia’s success of developing affordable housing communities that will have a lasting impact for generations to come.”

Prior to joining the Bottoms administration in 2019, Chubb served as deputy commissioner for housing at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for 25 years.

Columbia Residential CEO Jim Grauley said in a statement that Chubb’s leadership serves as an important milestone for the company.

“Carmen brings her superb reputation, leadership skills, and track record in affordable housing and community development to Columbia Residential, where she can have a direct impact on so many communities and residents we serve,” Grauley said.

“She is uniquely qualified to help us further propel our mission and vision for delivering quality affordable housing in the southern United States.”

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

