Forest Park Police Department to introduce K-9 officer Thursday

Shagy, an 18-month-old male purebred German Shepherd, was born in the Czech Republic and will assist with criminal apprehension, directed area searches, patrol routes and narcotic detection, the department said. Shagy graduated from the police service dog academy on December 16.

Officer Samuel Taylor, who will handle Shagy, completed a 500-hour police service dog certification at the Alabama Canine Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Center in Northport, Alabama. The training includes rigorous testing to ensure that dogs and their handlers are prepared for the dangerous calls to which each may be dispatched.