Forest Park launches behavioral health wellness program

Forest Park launches behavioral health wellness program for the city’s fire and emergency medical services personnel.

Forest Park launches behavioral health wellness program for the city’s fire and emergency medical services personnel.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Forest Park has launched an in-house health and behavioral wellness program for the city’s fire and emergency medical services personnel.

The Clayton County city said it has received a more than $27,500 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters program to pay for the wellness plan.

“Often times, our residents rely heavily on the brave men and women who are the first to respond to some of the most dangerous life-threatening emergencies, Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler said in a statement announcing the program.

“By having these critical resources, we are able to help improve the quality of life for our firefighters and EMS staff, while also working to ensure they can maintain overall wellness during their distinguished careers and well into retirement,” she said.

Participants in the program can get physical exams, cancer screenings, cardiac stress tests and vision assessments. Trauma and behavioral counseling also will be available as part of the program, the city said.

“Being a first responder takes great sacrifice and dedication in order to get the job done,” Forest Park Fire and Emergency Management Chief Latosha Clemons said. “I am extremely proud that we are taking additional steps to address these important issues as it relates to the health and well-being of our exceptional team.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Surveillance video of the Coffee County elections office shows green voter check-in tablets, called PollPads, on a table while tech experts and supporters of then-President Donald Trump examined elections equipment on Jan. 7, 2021. From left: Coffee County Republican Party Chairwoman Cathy Latham (seated), Paul Maggio of SullivanStrickler, bail bondsman Scott Hall, county elections board member Eric Chaney, an unnamed analyst, and county Elections Director Misty Hampton. Source: Coffee County

Credit: Coffee County

Surveillance video surfaces from inside Coffee County elections office
22h ago
