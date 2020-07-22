For the third time, a Stonecrest councilwoman faces legal action

Attorney Dwight Thomas, who represents the 18 residents listed as plaintiffs, said the lawsuit simply seeks “a declaration from the court as to whether or not she is entitled to hold that position that she’s holding.”

Thomas declined to say how the new suit came about, but said it is different from the city’s previous motion because the residents “were not part of anything in the past.” A judge also never formally ruled on whether Cobble can keep her seat.

The suit asks a judge to allow Mayor Jason Lary to appoint a replacement to fill Cobble’s seat.

Cobble has sparred with the mayor in the past on several city issues, and earlier this year he questioned whether she should be able to keep her seat.

Stonecrest spokesman Adrion Bell said the city cannot comment on the lawsuit because it does not directly involve the city or the mayor.

“It appears to be a private matter between a group of citizens and Councilwoman Cobble,” Bell said.

Thomas said his motions are “purely legal (and) have nothing to do with politics at all.” None of the 18 plaintiffs whose names are listed on suit are members of the City Council, but one is a planning commission member.

Cobble isn’t the only elected official in Stonecrest — which was formed in 2017 and is home to almost 54,000 people — to face legal action over her seat. Last August, the city took out a restraining order against then-councilwoman Diane Adoma, who had to step down from the council when she qualified to run for mayor but still tried to participate in a council meeting.