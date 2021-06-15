ajc logo
For first time, Fulton government to close Friday for Juneteenth

LED water displays have been installed at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

All Fulton County government offices and facilities will close Friday to celebrate Juneteenth, marking the first time the county has officially shut down for the holiday.

Commissioners last year decided to replace Columbus Day with Juneteenth as an official county holiday.

Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865 — when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued and more than two months after the end of the Civil War.

DeKalb County also last year made Juneteenth an official holiday.

All county operations will resume Friday.

