Following retirements, Gwinnett adds more female leaders

In Gwinnett, the county administrator’s right-hand man is now a woman.
So are the new heads of Information Technology, Financial Services and Water Resources -- positions that have all changed over the past year as other leaders have been promoted or retired.
In fact, of the 14 department directors at the county level, eight are now women. Two of the 14 leaders are Black. Cumulatively, commission Chairman Charlotte Nash said, it’s the most diverse leadership team the county has ever had.
“It’s definitely a benefit to have more diversity in leadership roles,” Nash said. “We’re obviously working hard to bring more diversity to the county workforce.”
The promotions came as three long-tenured men retired, two of them in recent weeks. Maria Woods, the new deputy county administrator, replaced Phil Hoskins, who retired after more than 20 years with the county. Woods kept the title of CFO, but Buffy Alexzulian was promoted to replace her as the director of Financial Services.
Dorothy Parks, the only Black woman on the leadership team, replaced Abe Kani as the county’s chief information officer and director of Information Technology Services. Tyler Stephens last fall took over the Department of Water Resources from Ron Seibenhener.
The county also has a new director of Human Resources, Vicki Casella, who replaced a woman in the role. Of five promotions that were announced last month, only one went to a man — Brett West, the new police chief. His predecessor was also a man.
None of the new directors were outside hires, something Nash said was important to her. In part, she said, it shows staffers that they can rise through the ranks.
Nash said she thinks it’s important for the county leadership, and employees, to better reflect the diversity of the county. Gwinnett’s population is 53% white, 30% Black, 22% Hispanic and 13% Asian.
“We obviously have a long way to go,” she said. “It makes a lot of sense to have more diversity.”
Men still have the upper hand on the elected five-person Board of Commissioners, holding three seats. But the top job has been held by a woman, Nash, since 2011. A Black woman and an Asian man are also on the current board.