Following retirements, Gwinnett adds more female leaders

Dorothy Parks, the only Black woman on the leadership team, replaced Abe Kani as the county’s chief information officer and director of Information Technology Services. Tyler Stephens last fall took over the Department of Water Resources from Ron Seibenhener.

The county also has a new director of Human Resources, Vicki Casella, who replaced a woman in the role. Of five promotions that were announced last month, only one went to a man — Brett West, the new police chief. His predecessor was also a man.

None of the new directors were outside hires, something Nash said was important to her. In part, she said, it shows staffers that they can rise through the ranks.

Nash said she thinks it’s important for the county leadership, and employees, to better reflect the diversity of the county. Gwinnett’s population is 53% white, 30% Black, 22% Hispanic and 13% Asian.

“We obviously have a long way to go,” she said. “It makes a lot of sense to have more diversity.”

Men still have the upper hand on the elected five-person Board of Commissioners, holding three seats. But the top job has been held by a woman, Nash, since 2011. A Black woman and an Asian man are also on the current board.