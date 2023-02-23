Flu vaccine worked well in season that faded fast, CDC says

Annual flu vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older in the U.S. About half of the eligible kids and just under half of adults got flu shots in the last several months, according to CDC data. Vaccination rates were up compared with 2021-2022, but below what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, said the CDC’s Brendan Flannery.

The dominant flu strain was the kind typically associated with higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths, particularly among older people.

Since Oct. 8 when the flu season began, 46 people, including one child, have died from the flu in Georgia. Last year at this time, there were 17 flu-related deaths in Georgia over the same period.

In some years, the vaccines were virtually ineffective against the dominant strain in people 65 and older. But this season’s vaccine has done unusually well, with the best results seen in at least 10 years, said Flannery, who is responsible for the CDC’s flu vaccine effectiveness data.

Only a few pockets of high flu activity have persisted this month, including in New Mexico and New York City.

It’s not clear exactly why the wave crested so early, but flu seasons have been unusually mild or otherwise strange since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, Flannery said. CDC officials also caution that flu season might not really be over — late winter or spring second surges have occurred in the past.

Among the findings:

—The vaccine was 44% effective in preventing adult lab-confirmed flu visits to urgent care clinics and hospital emergency rooms, and 39% effective for seniors age 65 and older.

—It was 43% effective against flu-related hospitalizations of all adults, and 35% against flu hospitalizations of seniors.

—In kids, the vaccine was 68% effective in preventing illnesses severe enough to require hospitalization, and 42% effective for pediatric visits to the emergency department.

