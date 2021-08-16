Financial tech company opens Sandy Springs office with plans for 700 jobs

Deluxe Corporation opened its new office in Sandy Springs Friday which is expected to bring more than 700 jobs. CEO Barry McCarthy said the company was strategic in deciding to open its $12 million financial technology hub in metro Atlanta.
Minnesota-based Deluxe is known for making paper checks but McCarthy said the corporation’s main services include helping financial institutions and other businesses process $3 trillion in payment transactions annually. And 70 percent of those type of businesses are headquartered or have major operations in the Atlanta area, he added.
“Deluxe was purposeful (in choosing) the Atlanta metro area because of the strength of the financial payment eco-system,” he added.
McCarthy will mark the grand opening of Deluxe’s 172,000 square-foot office building Wednesday. The office is located at 5565 Glenridge Connector.
The company will operate in a repurposed space previously occupied by Fiserv. In keeping with workplace wellness during the pandemic, McCarthy said the building was remodeled into an open space with no individual offices. Not even leadership will have private office space, he said, adding that huddle rooms and conference meeting space was incorporated into the design.
Over time, Deluxe plans to bring in more than 700 new jobs with an average salary of more than $91,000. Many workers will work remotely, McCarthy said.
“We need talents across all disciplines,” he said.
Positions will include financial tech architects to design banking solutions, application developers, sales and marketing representatives and project management leaders.
Last year, Deluxe already had about 200 employees in Georgia. The CEO said its smaller production facilities and warehouses in Georgia would continue operating. The company has a warehouse in Americus and a warehouse and custom printing operation in Lithia Springs.