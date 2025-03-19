Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Federal funding restored for Georgia energy projects

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and sustainable energy leaders celebrated 21 new electric vehicle chargers at the parking garage that caters to City Hall employees on Feb. 19, 2025. Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and sustainable energy leaders celebrated 21 new electric vehicle chargers at the parking garage that caters to City Hall employees on Feb. 19, 2025. Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com
By
30 minutes ago

After a federal funding freeze that lasted one month, 17 cities and counties in Georgia were notified last week that they could resume work on energy projects for which they’d been awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, which administers the federal funds, regained access to the money, spokesperson Shane Hix said. That prompted a program manager to send a March 14 letter to recipients saying: “We are pleased to inform you that the temporary freeze on your project funding has been lifted. You can now proceed with the planned activities and continue utilizing your funding as originally intended.”

In metro Atlanta, the city of Covington won a grant for EV charging stations and Fairburn was awarded money for energy audits and building upgrades.

ExploreTrump’s actions power down some local energy projects in Georgia

Each city or county was awarded $150,000 in September for a total of nearly $2.6 million from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program, established by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that former President Joe Biden touted as one of his signature achievements.

The block grant program aims to help local governments reduce energy use and fossil fuel emissions and improve energy efficiency, according to GEFA. About 60% of the funding goes to disadvantaged communities, GEFA officials said.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order that froze the funding on his first day in office, but that order has been the subject of litigation. Some federal grant recipients have reported intermittent issues accessing their funding since Trump took office. GEFA initially ordered the recipients to pause grant-related activities in mid-February.

About the Author

Alia Pharr covers taxation and infrastructure in metro Atlanta.

Follow Alia Pharr on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Building is shown in Washington, Sept. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Credit: AP

Judge blocks Trump administration from terminating $14 billion in 'green bank' grants

Georgia Senate approves hundreds of millions of dollars in hurricane relief for timber producers, farmers

Timber producers and farmers who suffered losses under Hurricane Helene could get tax and other relief under bills moving through the Georgia General Assembly.

Ag secretary defends cuts to local food programs in Georgia, promises speedy Helene relief

Trump administration agriculture secretary defends cuts to food programs impacting schools and farms in Georgia, elsewhere.

The Latest

Protesters demonstrate against cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in front of the CDC campus in Chamblee on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CDC protesters ask RFK Jr. to visit Atlanta and see their work

2h ago

The cicadas are coming. But this year’s brood is in only one part of Georgia

Can Atlanta fix its crumbling water system without a rate hike?

Featured

ajc.com

UGA admits Class of 2029, breaking application record

As it grows increasingly competitive to become a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia’s flagship university received a record number applications this year.

OPINION

TORPY: Applaud Dickens’ side step on $250M Beltline bar-hopping ride

The proposed 2-mile streetcar extension that I’ve called a boondoggle in the making and an expensive bar-hopping party vehicle gets shelved.

Firefighter shared photos of Bell Mountain scene where twins found dead, GBI says