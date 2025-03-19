Federal funding restored for Georgia energy projects

After a federal funding freeze that lasted one month, 17 cities and counties in Georgia were notified last week that they could resume work on energy projects for which they’d been awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, which administers the federal funds, regained access to the money, spokesperson Shane Hix said. That prompted a program manager to send a March 14 letter to recipients saying: “We are pleased to inform you that the temporary freeze on your project funding has been lifted. You can now proceed with the planned activities and continue utilizing your funding as originally intended.”

In metro Atlanta, the city of Covington won a grant for EV charging stations and Fairburn was awarded money for energy audits and building upgrades.