Fayetteville’s Town at Trilith breaks ground on boutique hotel

The lodger, set to become part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, will serve as a “flagship destination in Trilith,” the offiials said, and will include 36 apartment-style units ranging from studios to two-bedroom suites with full-sized refrigerators and separate living areas. It will open in fall of 2023.

“This unique hotel will serve as the quintessential hub for professional creatives, artists, storytellers and makers to enjoy a remarkable overnight experience,” Rob Parker, Town at Trilith’s president, said in a news release. “In partnership with world-class hospitality professionals, we are committed to deliver a hotel that will surprise and delight both business and pleasure travelers.”