Fayetteville’s Town at Trilith breaks ground on boutique hotel

Officials with Town at Trilith, the massive 235-acre mixed use development in Fayetteville, have broken ground on a 193-room boutique hotel.
The lodger, set to become part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, will serve as a “flagship destination in Trilith,” the offiials said, and will include 36 apartment-style units ranging from studios to two-bedroom suites with full-sized refrigerators and separate living areas. It will open in fall of 2023.
“This unique hotel will serve as the quintessential hub for professional creatives, artists, storytellers and makers to enjoy a remarkable overnight experience,” Rob Parker, Town at Trilith’s president, said in a news release. “In partnership with world-class hospitality professionals, we are committed to deliver a hotel that will surprise and delight both business and pleasure travelers.”
Town at Trilith is an urban-style development in the suburbs, with restaurants, shops, healthcare facilities and homes ranging from tiny houses to million-dollar executive residences in a densely-designed community. The project, which has been under development since 2018, sits across the street from Trilith Studios, home of several Marvel blockbusters and cable and streaming TV programming.
Archer Paper Goods, an eclectic stationery and gift boutique specializing in greeting cards, desk supplies, pencils, art prints and gift wrap, is also coming to the property. Expected to open on Friday, the store will include “a broad array of unique gifts, wall art, décor, candles, gift wrap, Atlanta-centric goods and more,” Trilith leaders said.
“Archer Paper Goods’ foundation is in supporting and cultivating creativity, artistry and storytelling, so Trilith is a natural fit as those same components are built-in to every aspect of our community,” said Dan Collier, the store’s owner. “We are thrilled to join the community and further enhance its imaginative vision.”
The hotel will include a street-level restaurant and bar and a ballroom and conference center that will be part of 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. Other amenities will include a heated outdoor pool, fitness center, valet parking and access to electric vehicle charging stations.
“The Town of Trilith has created a perfect setting for an experiential, lifestyle hotel,” said Joe Collier, president of Mainsail Lodging & Development, which is partnering with Trilith on development of the hotel. “Our signature restaurant, rooftop bar, culinary workspace and social public spaces will uniquely connect us to residents in the community, as well as to overnight guests.”
