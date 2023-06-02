X

Fayetteville to celebrate bicentennial Saturday with food, fireworks, fun

Credit: City of Fayetteville

Credit: City of Fayetteville

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

The city of Fayetteville is celebrating its bicentennial Saturday with a day of festivities that will include music, food, fireworks and fun.

The main gathering of the event, which will be centered at City Center Park, will take place at 5 p.m. where Mayor Ed Johnson will offer welcoming remarks for attendees. He also will introduce special guests and declare the celebration officially started, according to a news release on the commemoration.

Live performances by music groups The New Quintet, The Tyler Neal Band and headliner Forrest Isn’t Dead will follow Johnson’s welcome message.

A 10-minute fireworks show is set for 9:30 p.m.

Other planned activities include a 75-vendor Makers Market from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on the Historic Courthouse Lawn, with live music to include “The Voice” singer Taylor Lee, Atlanta Drumline and Rooted in Texas soloist Megan Ashley, the release said.

The Fayette County Historical Society also will host a “Tales & Ales” walking tour fundraiser from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Food trucks will be available at the Makers Market site and will include such eateries as Arnaud’s BBQ, Mommies Empanadas, Wing & Waffle Factory and Sunset Slush. Beverages also will be on tap from Gremlin Growlers, Awkward Brewery and Line Creek Bus Barn.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

