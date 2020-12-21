Fayetteville seeking new uses for old City Hall

The building, constructed in the 1940s, was originally a school and had replaced another school that burned in the same location in 1938. Fayetteville purchased the building in the early 1990s before using it as City Hall in 1995.

The facility, which including about 50 parking spaces, has been remodeled to turn classrooms into offices. The City Council chambers was newly built in 1995.

“This is really a local landmark,” Downtown Development Director Brian Wismer said. “We’re excited to see what will become of this building in its next cycle of life after having served as our community’s City Hall for more than a quarter of a century and as one of the community’s main school facilities going back 80 years.”