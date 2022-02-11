Fayetteville promotes deputy fire chief to department’s top job

The city of Fayetteville has promoted its interim fire chief to the department’s top job.
Linda Black, who was appointed to the interim job near the end of last year, was officially named fire chief of the Fayetteville Fire Department last week.
Black, a 38-year fire service veteran, has been with the Fayetteville Fire Department for 25 years and served as its deputy chief until taking the interim chief job. She succeeds former Fire Chief Alan Jones, who left the position in November to become the Fayette County city’s assistant city manager.
“Chief Black has demonstrated her commitment to excellence over her 25-year career with Fayetteville,” Jones said in a press statement. “She is highly respected and ready to lead a tremendous group of individuals.
“I have full confidence that Chief Black and her department will continue to serve our community at the highest levels possible, both now and into the future,” he said.
