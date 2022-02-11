Fayetteville promotes deputy fire chief to department’s top job

Linda Black, who was appointed to the interim job near the end of last year, was officially named fire chief of the Fayetteville Fire Department last week.

Black, a 38-year fire service veteran, has been with the Fayetteville Fire Department for 25 years and served as its deputy chief until taking the interim chief job. She succeeds former Fire Chief Alan Jones, who left the position in November to become the Fayette County city’s assistant city manager.