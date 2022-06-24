Fayetteville launches jazz festival for new city center

Jazz quintet Butcher Brown will headline the event set for 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at City Center Park. Other performers include Julian Vaughn and Bradie Speller + Climate Change.

“Jazz is a genre of music that captivates and encompasses a wide variety of musical styles,” said Fayetteville Mayor Ed Johnson, who came up with the idea for the festival. “As the diversity of the city’s population increases, we want to be intentional about providing musical entertainment across the various genres.”