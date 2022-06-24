ajc logo
Fayetteville launches jazz festival for new city center

Fayetteville will have its first-ever center city Jazz Festival in August. (Courtesy of Fayetteville)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Fayetteville on Thursday announced its first-ever jazz festival for its newly opened city center.

Jazz quintet Butcher Brown will headline the event set for 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at City Center Park. Other performers include Julian Vaughn and Bradie Speller + Climate Change.

“Jazz is a genre of music that captivates and encompasses a wide variety of musical styles,” said Fayetteville Mayor Ed Johnson, who came up with the idea for the festival. “As the diversity of the city’s population increases, we want to be intentional about providing musical entertainment across the various genres.”

Attendees to the free event can bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers with non-alcoholic beverages. Food trucks will be available, including Whatcha Cookin’ Baby Seafood, PTC Grill and Mommie’s Empanadas. Participants will also have access to Scoops ice cream and Hog Pit BBQ.

Adult beverages will be available at Line Creek Bus Barn and The Hummingbird Room.

City Center Park is located behind Fayetteville City Hall, 210 Stonewall Avenue West.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

