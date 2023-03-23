Fayette voters approve $210 million SPLOST for cities, county

Voters in Fayette County and its four cities overwhelming approved a $210 million SPLOST for a government building expansion, sewers, new walking paths, infrastructure improvements and many other projects.
About 74% of voters said yes to the SPLOST on Tuesday during a special election in which the five-year tax collection was the only issue on the ballot. Turnout was low with only about 7% of the county’s almost 88,000 voters participating in the referendum.
Of the $210 million, Fayette County will receive almost $95 million while Peachtree City will got just over $67 million. Fayetteville will get around $33 million, Tyrone $13 million and Brooks $1 million.
Fayette County leaders on Wednesday thanked voters of the south metro Atlanta community for supporting the tax, whose collection will begin this summer.
“This is a significant accomplishment for Fayette County and our municipalities,” Steve Rapson, Fayette County administrator, said. “Voters have approved the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax renewal and now it is our job to spend the $141 million on the projects prioritizes by our respective governing bodies.”
The county will certify the election during the Fayette County Board of Elections meeting set for 5 p.m. Friday in suite 100 of the board’s offices, 140 Stonewall Avenue West in Fayetteville.
