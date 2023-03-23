Fayette voters approve $210 million SPLOST for cities, county

About 74% of voters said yes to the SPLOST on Tuesday during a special election in which the five-year tax collection was the only issue on the ballot. Turnout was low with only about 7% of the county’s almost 88,000 voters participating in the referendum.

Of the $210 million, Fayette County will receive almost $95 million while Peachtree City will got just over $67 million. Fayetteville will get around $33 million, Tyrone $13 million and Brooks $1 million.