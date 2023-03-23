X

Fayette voters approve $210 million SPLOST for cities, county

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Voters in Fayette County and its four cities overwhelming approved a $210 million SPLOST for a government building expansion, sewers, new walking paths, infrastructure improvements and many other projects.

About 74% of voters said yes to the SPLOST on Tuesday during a special election in which the five-year tax collection was the only issue on the ballot. Turnout was low with only about 7% of the county’s almost 88,000 voters participating in the referendum.

Of the $210 million, Fayette County will receive almost $95 million while Peachtree City will got just over $67 million. Fayetteville will get around $33 million, Tyrone $13 million and Brooks $1 million.

Fayette County leaders on Wednesday thanked voters of the south metro Atlanta community for supporting the tax, whose collection will begin this summer.

“This is a significant accomplishment for Fayette County and our municipalities,” Steve Rapson, Fayette County administrator, said. “Voters have approved the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax renewal and now it is our job to spend the $141 million on the projects prioritizes by our respective governing bodies.”

The county will certify the election during the Fayette County Board of Elections meeting set for 5 p.m. Friday in suite 100 of the board’s offices, 140 Stonewall Avenue West in Fayetteville.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family contributed photo

Autopsy of woman found at Cobb construction site raises more questions15h ago

Credit: AP

3 things to know about the Fed rate increase
16h ago

Credit: AP

2 employees of town near planned Ford truck plant indicted
14h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As crime rose, Atlanta failed to spend millions earmarked for violence prevention
51m ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As crime rose, Atlanta failed to spend millions earmarked for violence prevention
51m ago

Credit: AP

Metro Atlanta governments call drug makers, pharmacies a `public nuisance’ in new opioid...
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Employees at Clayton teen shelter arrested for child molestation, cover up
15h ago
6 big themes from Wednesday’s Norfolk Southern derailment hearing
17h ago
Atlanta City Council promotes campaign to curb youth violence
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Stuart Hendrick

Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
20h ago
Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top