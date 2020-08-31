Fayette County Schools coronavirus infections increase

Fayette County Schools on Friday announced additional coronavirus cases among students and faculty.
The south metro Atlanta school system said six new students and two teachers tested positive for the disease as of Friday, Aug. 28. A total of 102 students and 25 staff were in quarantine or isolation.
That adds to the seven cases reported after the first week of classes.
The growing number of cases comes as the district enters its third week of class. More than 13,700 students are being instructed in-person at brick-and-mortar schools twice a week and virtually three days a week. Thousands of other students are receiving instruction virtually all week.
The district has mandated face masks and taken precautions to provide student and staff safety, including cleaning schools and setting class schedules in a way that limits the number of students in hallways at one time.