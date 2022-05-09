Fayette County residents turning out for early voting

Around 3,300 Fayette County residents have cast ballots since early voting started last week.
Outside state races for governor and secretary of state, residents of the south metro Atlanta community will choose two members of the Fayette County Board of Education in the May 24 primaries.
In District 2 of the school board, incumbent Republican Ray Rabold faces Republicans Alyson Otto and E. Janice Bennett for his seat.
In District 4, Democrats Regina Daigre, Miriam Gwathney and Patty Mosley will face off for the opportunity to challenge William Leon Yarde, the only Republican in the race, this fall.
