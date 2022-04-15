Fayette clinic offering Kroger gift cards to encourage COVID-19 shots

Peachtree City-based healthcare provider Healing Bridge Clinic is offering $50 Kroger gift cards to encourage residents in the south metro Atlanta community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The clinic, which focuses on residents of Fayette and surrounding counties who have trouble accessing healthcare, says the gift certificate is available for each shot administered. For instance, a resident who gets the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna regimens, plus a booster, can earn $150.
“Our goal is to provide equal access to all Fayette County residents who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, which are safe, effective and lifesaving, Mike Conaway, Healing Bridge Clinic’s executive director, said in a release.
“We know there is a large percentage of the underserved population willing to be vaccinated but, due to a lack of transportation and other socioeconomic factors, have not been able to get their vaccine,” he said.
Healing Bridge is one of 13 Georgia clinics receiving support via an $8.7 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The goal is to boost vaccination rates in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas and Alabama.
“This funding is a gamechanger for the Healing Bridge Clinic,” Conaway said. “It will allow us to reach the underserved population in Fayette County like never before.”
To participate go to www.healingbridgeclinic.org/vaccine. The incentives will be available through October.
About the Author