ajc logo
X

Fayette clinic offering Kroger gift cards to encourage COVID-19 shots

Peachtree City clinic offering Kroger gift cards to encourage residents to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
Peachtree City clinic offering Kroger gift cards to encourage residents to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Peachtree City-based healthcare provider Healing Bridge Clinic is offering $50 Kroger gift cards to encourage residents in the south metro Atlanta community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The clinic, which focuses on residents of Fayette and surrounding counties who have trouble accessing healthcare, says the gift certificate is available for each shot administered. For instance, a resident who gets the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna regimens, plus a booster, can earn $150.

“Our goal is to provide equal access to all Fayette County residents who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, which are safe, effective and lifesaving, Mike Conaway, Healing Bridge Clinic’s executive director, said in a release.

“We know there is a large percentage of the underserved population willing to be vaccinated but, due to a lack of transportation and other socioeconomic factors, have not been able to get their vaccine,” he said.

Healing Bridge is one of 13 Georgia clinics receiving support via an $8.7 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The goal is to boost vaccination rates in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas and Alabama.

“This funding is a gamechanger for the Healing Bridge Clinic,” Conaway said. “It will allow us to reach the underserved population in Fayette County like never before.”

To participate go to www.healingbridgeclinic.org/vaccine. The incentives will be available through October.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
Mexican volunteer Felix Lara prepares tacos for Ukrainians refugees at a makeshift camp near the border, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Volunteers from Mexico and the United States are helping hundreds of refugees daily, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

As U.S. welcomes Ukrainians, immigrant advocates see double standard 1h ago
Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
25m ago
Fulton County Schools’ employees would receive a 3% raise in July as part of a proposed $52.7 million compensation package introduced at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Mike Looney, seen above, said he’s also planning for an additional 2% raise, for all employees, to start in the middle of next school year. (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Fulton County Schools plans pay hikes for teachers, staff
1h ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
1h ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
1h ago
Major Leaguers honor legacy of Jackie Robinson with Atlanta kids

Atlanta nonprofit struggles to bring Black youths to baseball
55m ago
The Latest
Marietta mayor vetoes making Juneteenth a paid city holiday
25m ago
Atlanta nonprofit struggles to bring Black youths to baseball
55m ago
Georgia scales back on reporting of COVID-19 data
55m ago
Featured
Rodney Christian Damen, a 55-year-old Roswell man, was arrested in October on child molestation and child pornography charges.

Credit: Roswell Police Department

After man’s arrest, Roswell police looking for more alleged sexual abuse victims
12h ago
‘Two great men who loved their families.’ Clayton County father, son drown on fishing...
21h ago
Here is the Braves’ tentative plan for outfielder Ronald Acuña’s return
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top