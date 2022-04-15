Fayette clinic offering Kroger gift cards to encourage COVID-19 shots

The clinic, which focuses on residents of Fayette and surrounding counties who have trouble accessing healthcare, says the gift certificate is available for each shot administered. For instance, a resident who gets the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna regimens, plus a booster, can earn $150.

“Our goal is to provide equal access to all Fayette County residents who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, which are safe, effective and lifesaving, Mike Conaway, Healing Bridge Clinic’s executive director, said in a release.