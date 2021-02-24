Family files lawsuit in Clayton County student heat death

The family of an Elite Scholars Academy student who died in 2019 after collapsing during outdoor basketball drills in the August heat announced plans Wednesday to sue the Clayton County school’s leadership and coaching staff.
Attorneys for the family of Imani Bell allege the school was negligent in allowing the 16 year old to continue practice on Aug. 13, 2019, as the heat index shot up to 106 degrees. The lawsuit says that despite Bell signaling she was in distress by the heat, coaches directed her to run up steps.
“We just want closure in this whole situation,” Imani’s mother Dorian Bell said during a press conference Wednesday. “We need that. That’s a part of our healing.”
The Clayton County school system declined to talk about the lawsuit, saying it “does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation matters.”
Imani was pronounced dead after being transported to Southern Regional Hospital later that evening. She was diagnosed with cardiac arrest and acute kidney failure, the lawsuit says.
The family is seeking monetary relief for Imani’s death and for those involved to be fired. Attorneys for the Bells said they did not have a dollar figure for the monetary damages.