Family files lawsuit in Clayton County student heat death

Attorneys for the family of Imani Bell allege the school was negligent in allowing the 16 year old to continue practice on Aug. 13, 2019, as the heat index shot up to 106 degrees. The lawsuit says that despite Bell signaling she was in distress by the heat, coaches directed her to run up steps.

“We just want closure in this whole situation,” Imani’s mother Dorian Bell said during a press conference Wednesday. “We need that. That’s a part of our healing.”