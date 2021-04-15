False alarm fines on the table in Lawrenceville

At its Wednesday evening work session, City Council discussed issuing fines by contracting with a private company to monitor false alarms and send out bills. As an alternative, it also discussed beefing up an existing 1996 ordinance that hasn’t been enforced.

The Lawrenceville Police Department responded to 2,300 alarm calls in 2020, but only six were true alarms. Over the past five years, the department calculated it cost just shy of $375,000 to send two police officers out to every alarm call.