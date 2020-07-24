Explore Cobb’s Covered Bridge Historic District with a new app

The bridge since late 2017 has also been the site of nearly two dozen close calls by drivers of large vehicles who tried to pass through the structure’s seven-foot clearance. Cobb County in December 2017 installed protective metal beams at both ends of the bridge as part of an $800,000 taxpayer-funded rehabilitation. The beams are designed to absorb the blow from vehicles, protecting the bridge.

Despite that protective measure, drivers continued to add themselves to the Covered Bridge Wall of Shame, so the county in June 2019 installed dangling pipes and chains suspended at both ends of the bridge. Drivers of too-tall vehicles strike the new device, warning them to turn around before they reach the bridge.

Since that installation, the county has reported only one incident at the bridge when a driver crashed into one of the beams in February. The driver left the scene, and Cobb Department of Transportation crews were able to reattach the beam.

