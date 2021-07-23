Exotic animal expo comes to Gwinnett County Fairgrounds this weekend

Exotic reptiles and other creatures will slither, hiss and crawl around the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.
Fans of alligators, snakes and rare birds will be able to meet them at Repticon Atlanta. Guests will be able to choose among hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders and small exotic animals to purchase and take home as a family pet.
Headlined by traveling Cool Zoo, the event will feature a hermit crab adoption center. Guests will be able to observe and touch rare hermit crabs from around the world.
Pet owners will be able to purchase cages, supplies and both live and frozen feeders. Experts can share advice with pet owners about caring for exotic animals.
Tickets can be purchased on Repticon’s website: repticon.com/georgia/atlanta/. Prices range from $10 to $15 for adults. Tickets are $5 for children aged 5-12. Children 4 and under can attend the event for free.
Event hours:
- Saturday: 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 1:15-4 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 1:15-4 p.m.