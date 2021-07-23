Exotic animal expo comes to Gwinnett County Fairgrounds this weekend

Fans of alligators, snakes and rare birds will be able to meet them at Repticon Atlanta. Guests will be able to choose among hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders and small exotic animals to purchase and take home as a family pet.

Headlined by traveling Cool Zoo, the event will feature a hermit crab adoption center. Guests will be able to observe and touch rare hermit crabs from around the world.