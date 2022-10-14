Ex-Atlanta watershed official awaits verdict in federal bribery trial

Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

Prosecutors tried to paint Macrina as a co-conspirator with Jafari and Adam Smith, Atlanta’s former chief procurement officer. The trio allegedly discussed Atlanta projects, bids, and solicitations from 2014 through May 20, 2016 at a local restaurant.

Macrina led Atlanta’s watershed management department for more than five years until then-Mayor Kasim Reed fired her on May 20, 2016. After Macrina lost her job, prosecutors allege Jafari’s company — PRAD Group — paid her $30,000 for three months of work related to the same city contracts she obtained for them.

Prosecutors also played snippets of audio the FBI secretly recorded to show how Macrina repeatedly backpedaled after federal agents asked her about her gifts from Jafari.

“It was several thousand (dollars), but it wasn’t for me,” Macrina said in the recording. “He (Jafari) asked me to buy some things for his wife...I don’t want to get in trouble because I bought his wife stuff that I gave him.”

The defense attorneys described Macrina as a federal informant who was betrayed by the government even though she initiated contact with the FBI because she wanted to root out corruption at City Hall.

Defense attorney David Bouchard said Macrina stupidly and mistakenly accepted gifts from Jafari’s employee in Dubai, but those gifts were unrelated to her City Hall job. Bouchard said it’s not a crime for Macrina to get employed in the private sector after leaving City Hall

He also said said Atlanta’s ethics department never punished Macrina for her actions. And even if they had, the city’s ethics code is not a federal law, Bouchard said.

“The circumstantial evidence doesn’t add up,” said Bouchard, who called the government’s argument “nonsense.”

Macrina is one of several former city officials embroiled in the federal government’s years-long corruption probe of Atlanta City Hall. In March, Pastor Mitzi Bickers, a former city insider, was found guilty operating a cash-for-contracts scheme at City Hall. U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones sentenced Bickers to 14 years in prison.

In 2017, Smith plead guilty to taking more than $30,000 in payoffs from an unnamed company doing business with the city. He received a 27-month prison sentence. Jafari, who is awaiting trial, faces charges on a staggering 51 counts of conspiratorial bribery, bribery, witness tampering and tax evasion, among other alleged crimes.