Enfamil maker recalls potentially contaminated baby formula

The recall is for ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula in 12.9 ounce containers, manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022. The batches in question can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can. Recalled product batches are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ, both with a UPC code of 300871214415 and a “Use by Date” of “1 Mar 2024.”

The recall affects about 2,200 Georgia WIC families. WIC participants and caregivers of infants who have purchased this product should contact Reckitt at 1-800- 479-0551 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com. Products identified as part of this recall may be returned to a WIC clinic for replacement benefits. Participants also have the option to return recalled containers of formula to the place of purchase for an exchange or refund.

The alternative available for GA WIC participants is the 20.9 ounce size of the Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant formula, which was not impacted by the voluntary recall.

Parents and caregivers of infants who have used the recalled product and are concerned about the health of their child should contact their pediatrician or health care provider. For more information, visit dph.georgia.gov/WIC or consumer.relations@rb.com