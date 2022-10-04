Employee compensation target of Henry County Commission agenda

A majority of Henry County employees think their salaries could be better and that the pay raises they receive are not always fair.
Of the almost 600 employees who took park in a recent pay compensation study, 82% said salaries were not competitive while 60% said raises, incentives and pay grades were not equitable between employees or departments.
The findings are part of the county’s recently launched study to better understand salaries. Henry, like most metro Atlanta municipal governments, has had to make adjustments to pay to attract employees because of bountiful job openings.
The data will be discussed Tuesday during the commission’s 9 a.m. meeting, according to the meeting’s agenda.
Other findings: Less than half of survey participants said they were somewhat familiar with the county’s current compensation system, according to a powerpoint added to the agenda. The study also found that “30% had little to no understanding of the compensation system.”
