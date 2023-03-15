Emory: New science center will prompt major medical breakthroughs

Emory is a major U.S. research hub. In 2021, Emory brought in $847.3 million in research funding, much of from the National Institutes of Health. Emory has moved up to No. 17 in the nation for NIH funding for universities, according to Emory. At the department level, Emory School of Medicine has 13 departments in the top 20 for research funding, including pediatrics at No. 1 in the country, biomedical engineering at No. 4 and neurology at No. 5.

Key features of the new Emory facility include informal and formal meeting spaces. The design of the atrium is enhanced with large digital display panels scattered around asking thought-provoking questions of the day. One of the questions: How can we find an effective cure for HIV infection & AIDS?

Also inside the facility is Lab2Launch, an incubator area fostering the acceleration of collaborative research by providing a low-cost co-working environment pairing lab space with Emory-affiliated start-up companies.

Ground was broken on the facility in 2019 and construction began in March 2020. The project was partially funded by $400 million gift from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation – the largest ever received by Emory University – with $200 million of that gift directed for biomedical research.

“HSRB II is in the vanguard of new biomedical research buildings, creating a remarkable work environment, connectivity and synergy — open labs and workspaces with soft barriers — to facilitate the discovery of the biology underlying human health,” said Dr. David Stephens, vice president of research for the Woodruff Health Sciences Center, in an e-mail.