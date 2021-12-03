East Point to boost downtown destination appeal with $111 million project

The city of East Point is hoping to bring attention to its downtown with a new multi-million mixed-use development.
The South Fulton County city will on Tuesday unveil plans to revitalize its “Downtown Commons.” With a new name, “The Commons” will get a $111 million redevelopment to turn the nine-acre site into a mixed-used destination with commercial, retail, residential and public art space.
“‘The Commons,’ which I affectionately call our “legacy project,” is a once in a lifetime opportunity to build an equitable development in the heart of our downtown and continue to make East Point an attractive place to live, work, shop, play and stay, East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said in a press release.
“This is a long-awaited announcement for our residents, and I look forward to a more equitable housing strategy, continuous community engagement and a placemaking destination that will be catalytic to revitalizing our downtown,” she said.
A press conference unveiling the project, which will be developed by Mynd Match Development Group of Atlanta, is set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the East Point City Council Chambers, 2757 East Point Street, East Point, 30344.
“The development of ‘The Commons’ is an opportunity to not only revitalize the downtown East Point area, but also to create over 1,500 equitable jobs from which the community and local businesses will benefit,” Excell Lewis, chairman and CEO of Mynd Match Development Group of Atlanta, said.
