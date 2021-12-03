East Point to boost downtown destination appeal with $111 million project

The South Fulton County city will on Tuesday unveil plans to revitalize its “Downtown Commons.” With a new name, “The Commons” will get a $111 million redevelopment to turn the nine-acre site into a mixed-used destination with commercial, retail, residential and public art space.

“‘The Commons,’ which I affectionately call our “legacy project,” is a once in a lifetime opportunity to build an equitable development in the heart of our downtown and continue to make East Point an attractive place to live, work, shop, play and stay, East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said in a press release.