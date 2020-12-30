Early in-person voting ends Wednesday for Fulton voters

Early voting locations in Fulton will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and will not reopen. On election day next Tuesday, voters must go to their assigned precincts to cast a ballot.

Those voting by absentee ballot have until 7 p.m. Election Day to return their ballot to the Department of Registration & Elections. Residents can return their absentee ballot by mail or in one of the Fulton County Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes. Voters may not return absentee ballots at their polling place.