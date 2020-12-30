Early in-person voting ends Wednesday for Fulton voters

Fulton County residents have only Wednesday left to do early in-person voting for the state’s runoff elections, or they will have to wait until Election Day Jan. 5 to cast a ballot.
Early voting locations in Fulton will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and will not reopen. On election day next Tuesday, voters must go to their assigned precincts to cast a ballot.
Those voting by absentee ballot have until 7 p.m. Election Day to return their ballot to the Department of Registration & Elections. Residents can return their absentee ballot by mail or in one of the Fulton County Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes. Voters may not return absentee ballots at their polling place.
Across the state more than 2.3 million Georgians have voted so far, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office including more than 300,000 in Fulton. Early voting began Dec. 14.
While runoffs are typically low-turnout elections, voters are expected to be more engaged than usual because both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs.
The Jan. 5 runoff includes races between U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff; U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock; and Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald and Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman. All three incumbents are Republicans.
The three races are subject to runoffs because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote. Georgia’s Senate races will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
Early voting locations are listed on the Fulton County website and include the outreach voting site at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Voting location wait times area also available on the site.