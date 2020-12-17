X

Who’s voted so far in Georgia’s runoff elections

By Isaac Sabetai, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia voters are showing no signs of slowing down since the November presidential election.

With two U.S. Senate seats and control of the legislative body up for grabs in the Jan. 5 runoff election, Georgians are eager to have their say. So far, more than 914,000 people have voted, according to an analysis of data from the secretary of state’s office.

Through three days of early voting, the number of votes is approaching the presidential election pace. In the November election about 5 million Georgians voted. Here’s how the early votes break down.

A slight majority of voters are voting in-person, but mail voting remains popular. About 423,000 people have cast mail ballots, which is 46% of the early vote. More than 800,000 requested mail ballots have not been returned.

About 55% of early voters are white and 33% are Black, which is a slightly higher proportion of Black voters than the overall pool of all registered voters.

Females make up 55% of early voters compared to 45% for males.

There’s a big variance in where the votes are coming from. Pickens County has recorded just 36 early votes so far while Fulton has nearly 100,000 votes. Every county besides Pickens has more than 100 votes.

Since early voting began on Monday, the state has been receiving an average of about 199,000 votes per day with 215,000 on the first day.

Voters 65 and older make up 46% of all early votes.

