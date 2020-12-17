Who’s voted so far in Georgia’s runoff elections

About 55% of early voters are white and 33% are Black, which is a slightly higher proportion of Black voters than the overall pool of all registered voters.

Females make up 55% of early voters compared to 45% for males.

There’s a big variance in where the votes are coming from. Pickens County has recorded just 36 early votes so far while Fulton has nearly 100,000 votes. Every county besides Pickens has more than 100 votes.

Since early voting began on Monday, the state has been receiving an average of about 199,000 votes per day with 215,000 on the first day.

Voters 65 and older make up 46% of all early votes.