Early data shows monkeypox disproportionately affecting Black men

Data from DPH, available for 74% of the cases, shows this racial breakdown: 82% Black people, 14% white, under 1% Asian; multiracial and “other” accounted for a total of about 3%. The data also noted that 6% of the cases are among Hispanic people.

Nathan Townsend, manager of prevention services for NAESM, an organization that works to address health issues of gay Black men, has been working to get individuals vaccinated against monkeypox. For him, it was no surprise that most of the state’s monkeypox patients are Black.

“We see that kind of disparity across all health outcomes when it comes to African Americans. Health equity is just not there. It’s because we don’t access services for a myriad of reasons, we’re distrusting of the health community. So, even with the vaccinations, there are people who are undecided,” said Townsend, who is Black.

He says that because of this, local health departments have taken steps to ensure that at-risk populations receive vaccines.

“They have isolated certain days for community-based organizations who have access to high-risk populations to enroll their people, so they don’t have to go to mass vaccination clinics or go on-site and not be able to enroll … which ensures that we’re reaching high-risk populations,” said Townsend.

Different patterns are taking shape across the country. Overall in the U.S., according to a CDC report based on available monkeypox case data, more than half of the cases (54%) were among Hispanic and Black people, a group that represents about a third of the general U.S. population. In New York City, according to the city health department, 30% of cases are among white people, 19% among Hispanic people, and 11% are among Black people. In 35% of cases, the race is unknown.

In Georgia, the overwhelming majority of cases are in metro Atlanta, but cases have been diagnosed in 25 counties outside metro Atlanta. Nearly 99% of the cases are among men, and the majority of the cases are among men who have sex with men, according to DPH. The age range is 18 to 66, with a median age of 34.

The racial breakdown is “unacceptable but unfortunately not surprising,” said Dr. Felipe Lobelo, an epidemiologist at Kaiser Permanent of Georgia and an associate professor at the Emory University School of Public Health.

Lobelo said the data spotlights longstanding racial and ethnic disparities in access to care for everything from HIV to COVID-19.

“But as with COVID, social determinants of health are going to continue to drive racial disparities with every new emerging public health threat,” he said.

He said the DPH data on the racial breakdown of cases, “should underscore even more that the public health and medical response to the (monkeypox) outbreak in Georgia and the country needs to be anchored on equitable care.”

While nearly all cases to date have been among men who have sex with men, according to the CDC, health authorities emphasize anyone can catch monkeypox. The health officials also say the virus could begin to spread more broadly.

Last month, the CDC confirmed the first U.S. cases of monkeypox in children: a toddler in California, and an infant whose family was traveling in the District of Columbia. The children, who are in good health, have symptoms and are receiving antiviral treatment according to the CDC. The pediatric cases are likely the result of household transmission, according to the agency.

The virus is spread primarily through prolonged skin-to-skin contact. Touching items that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids is one way monkeypox spreads, but DPH said in a statement that that has not been identified as a meaningful or common mode of transmission in this outbreak or for monkeypox in general.

Meanwhile, monkeypox vaccines continue to trickle into Georgia but the availability can’t keep up with soaring demand. Georgia DPH has added more information about county health departments offering the vaccine on its website, but available appointments are filling up within hours, sometimes minutes.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human services says Georgia has ordered 25,782 vaccines of the 47,996 it has been allocated. DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said the state is not allowed to order its entire allocation at once and must wait until Aug. 15 to place its next order, which will be for 10,236 doses. After that, Nydam said, Georgia will have to wait for the go-ahead from HHS to order the remaining doses.

Meanwhile, Nydam said a centralized scheduling system is in the works, and is expected to be ready by Monday. She also said a telephone hotline will be available for people to make appointments in addition to online requests.

— Staff writers Donovan Thomas and Ariel Hart contributed to this article.