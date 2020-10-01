Duluth hosting outdoor painting event with 50 artists

More than 50 artists will paint images of Duluth at outdoor stations around the city’s downtown for three days in October.
Duluth is hosting Paint Duluth, an outdoor art festival. From Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 20 full-time artists and more than 30 amateurs will be painting different scenes around the city. The art will then be put up for sale from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17 at Adrian Collaborative, a studio at 3150 Main St. The city expects more than 150 pieces of art to be available.
Artists will be given awards in both professional and “open” categories, including a People’s Choice Award, at an Oct. 11 reception at Adrian Collective. The public is invited to celebrate the event and peruse artwork for sale.
The painting process is known as en plein air — French for outdoors — and differs from studio painting in that artists are capturing landscapes in real time, incorporating the changing lighting or weather they may see into their work. A process both solitary and outdoors, little adjustment will have to be made for the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is Paint Duluth’s fifth year. The event, sponsored by the city, helps fund public art and scholarships for Duluth students pursuing an education in the arts.