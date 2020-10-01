Duluth hosting outdoor painting event with 50 artists

Duluth is hosting Paint Duluth, an outdoor art festival. From Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 20 full-time artists and more than 30 amateurs will be painting different scenes around the city. The art will then be put up for sale from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17 at Adrian Collaborative, a studio at 3150 Main St. The city expects more than 150 pieces of art to be available.

Artists will be given awards in both professional and “open” categories, including a People’s Choice Award, at an Oct. 11 reception at Adrian Collective. The public is invited to celebrate the event and peruse artwork for sale.