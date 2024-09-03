Dragon Con’s popular costumes predict what to expect this Halloween

“If it’s a part of pop culture, you know, somebody was there dressed as it,” said Greg Euston, a spokesman for the convention. “Deadpool and Wolverine was predicted. Raygun was not.”

Some of the best Dragon Con cosplays right now 😂😂😂 Olympics Raygun the break dancer pic.twitter.com/QCba1xhnCn — Ellahjay (@LAJust1ce) August 30, 2024

This year’s Dragon Con attracted an estimated 75,000 people to Atlanta where five downtown hotels hosted the convention, with additional space reserved for gaming activities. Memberships for next year’s convention, to be held Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2025, are already available for purchase. Prices start at $100 for a five-day pass for now.

Cosplay and costume design is a major part of the festivities, which include several contests for attendees to show off their creativity.

The convention’s Friday night contest evaluates handmade costumes and the technical skills, design and workmanship that went into the pieces. It’s judged by costuming professionals with extreme costume backgrounds.

Carrie Giglio, who lives in Atlanta and attended her sixth Dragon Con this year, won in the best novice category and was the audience favorite. Her cosplay, titled “Snow White: The Light Within,” took months to finish. Her skirt featured the seven dwarves and mechanical birds with flapping wings held up the end of her red cape.

Credit: provided Credit: provided

An avid costumer, Giglio said her favorite part of the convention is seeing the talent and craftsmanship everyone brings.

“People are just incredibly clever,” she said. “To see their work on display is just mind boggling sometimes, and it makes you want to get better and better at what you do.

“The beauty of Dragon Con, really, is that you can just be whoever you want to be, just for a few days, and everyone will love you.”