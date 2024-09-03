Dragon Con’s popular costumes predict what to expect this Halloween

If the costumes at the just-wrapped Dragon Con are any indication, this could be the Halloween of Deadpool and Raygun.
Dragon Con — the annual Labor Day weekend pop culture and cosplay convention in downtown Atlanta — serves for some as a five-day Halloween party. Costumes are a defining feature of the convention, from the Saturday parade to the vibrant nightlife scene.
Many variations of Marvel superhero Deadpool and Australian breaker Raygun, whose dance performance went viral on social media during the Olympics, appeared at this year’s Dragon Con. These big moments in 2024 could make a comeback at Halloween.
“If it’s a part of pop culture, you know, somebody was there dressed as it,” said Greg Euston, a spokesman for the convention. “Deadpool and Wolverine was predicted. Raygun was not.”
This year’s Dragon Con attracted an estimated 75,000 people to Atlanta where five downtown hotels hosted the convention, with additional space reserved for gaming activities. Memberships for next year’s convention, to be held Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2025, are already available for purchase. Prices start at $100 for a five-day pass for now.
Cosplay and costume design is a major part of the festivities, which include several contests for attendees to show off their creativity.
The convention’s Friday night contest evaluates handmade costumes and the technical skills, design and workmanship that went into the pieces. It’s judged by costuming professionals with extreme costume backgrounds.
Carrie Giglio, who lives in Atlanta and attended her sixth Dragon Con this year, won in the best novice category and was the audience favorite. Her cosplay, titled “Snow White: The Light Within,” took months to finish. Her skirt featured the seven dwarves and mechanical birds with flapping wings held up the end of her red cape.
An avid costumer, Giglio said her favorite part of the convention is seeing the talent and craftsmanship everyone brings.
“People are just incredibly clever,” she said. “To see their work on display is just mind boggling sometimes, and it makes you want to get better and better at what you do.
“The beauty of Dragon Con, really, is that you can just be whoever you want to be, just for a few days, and everyone will love you.”
