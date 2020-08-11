Downtown residents petitioning for Centennial Olympic Park to reopen

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority is a state-owned entity that funds the upkeep and preservation of the park. The Georgia World Congress Center and Centennial Olympic Park generate their own revenue, said Communications Director Holly Richmond.

In normal times a team of 30 people maintain the park’s security, landscaping, maintenance and other operations, Richmond said, but those responsibilities are now being handled by two people and some contractors.

In a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the authority’s Executive Director Poe said the park is being maintained for future use. “Our obligation is to preserve the long-term viability of these assets. We want nothing more than to see event activity return and the vibrancy of downtown restored.”

Johnson said he wants the petition about the park closure to gain the attention of state senators and representatives.

“The number of people who live downtown is not very big but this is really a point of frustration for all of us,” Johnson said.