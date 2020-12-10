Downtown Duluth hosting major holiday light installations

Downtown Duluth is covered in lights for the holidays.
Eight larger-than-life light installations have been put up in the city’s center for residents to enjoy while observing social distancing. Most of them can also be seen from a car, the city said, so people who may be at higher risk of getting sick or who just hate the cold can still enjoy the lights.
The installations include:
- A light tunnel in front of Duluth City Hall
- A 22-foot-tall decorated Christmas tree on the Duluth Town Green in front of the Festival Center
- Giant light-up ornaments on the Duluth Town Green near Truck and Tap and Sweet Octopus
- Santa’s sleigh and moving reindeer in Parson’s Alley
- A 14-foot-tall decorated Christmas tree in Parson’s Alley
- A light tunnel between Good Word Brewing and Nacho Daddy in Parson’s Alley
- Red and green lights on Duluth City Hall
To accompany the light installations, new seating has been added throughout Parson’s Alley and Duluth Town Green. They are permanent additions to the city’s public space, along with surface and hand sanitizing stations throughout downtown Duluth.
The city has not mandated masks, but encourages people to wear them in public and to practice social distancing. The light displays are expected to remain up through January, weather permitting.