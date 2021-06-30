Dietary supplement company moving to Gwinnett from Alpharetta

Catalyst Nutraceuticals is a contract supplement manufacturer that makes sports nutrition, herbal and vitamin supplements, including ready-to-mix drink powders and capsules, for a variety of brands.

The new facility, at 1720 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Buford, will triple the size of the company’s manufacturing operations and allow it to increase capacity by five times, the statement said. It will also increase the amount of office space available.