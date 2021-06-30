Dietary supplement company moving to Gwinnett from Alpharetta

A dietary supplement manufacturer is relocating to Gwinnett County.
Catalyst Nutraceuticals is moving its headquarters from Alpharetta to Buford and expanding.
The move, according to a statement from Gwinnett’s economic development arm, will bring 200 new jobs to the county and represent $10 million in new capital investment.
Catalyst Nutraceuticals is a contract supplement manufacturer that makes sports nutrition, herbal and vitamin supplements, including ready-to-mix drink powders and capsules, for a variety of brands.
The new facility, at 1720 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Buford, will triple the size of the company’s manufacturing operations and allow it to increase capacity by five times, the statement said. It will also increase the amount of office space available.
Nicole Love Hendrickson, chairwoman of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, said in the statement the relocation “is a testament to the diverse talent pool found in our community.”
“We are excited to see how our talented workforce will contribute to the company’s continued growth and success,” she said.