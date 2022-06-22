Development firm owner wins in Henry Democratic commission runoff

Real estate development firm owner Kevin Lewis won Tuesday’s Democratic runoff to represent District 5 on the Henry County Commission.
Lewis defeated competitor Keisha Stubbs to represent Democracts in this fall’s general election after the pair failed to get above 50% of the vote in the May primary. Lewis, born in Durham, N.C., attended Morehouse University and worked in the airlines and transportation industries before retiring, his biography said.
Lewis will face Republican Edward Toney for the seat in November.
District 5 is a newly drawn district created by the Henry legislative delegation as part of new mapping based on Census data.
