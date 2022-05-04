Developer pitches big project on site of Atlanta nightclub Compound

A Tishman Speyer representative declined to comment.

Tishman Speyer’s most recent Atlanta project was Three Alliance Center, a top-tier office tower in Buckhead overlooking Ga. 400, which the company sold for about $268 million about four years ago. The company also pursued a deal to build a new mixed-use development at The Mall at West End, but that project did not come to fruition.

Compound has been a gathering place for celebrities and locals alike. The club at 1008 Brady Avenue NW features costume parties, themed events and concerts.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution attempted to reach AG Entertainment, which operates the Compound. A message sent through the company’s website said the club was currently closed for renovation.

“We are excited to announce that (we) will be re-opening REAL SOON, that’s all I can say,” the message said.

Attempts to reach owner Alex Gidewon were unsuccessful.