Details few, rush great for Fulton’s 'huge’ recount operation

A Fulton spokeswoman said the county was creating its plan and expected to release details later Thursday.

“We have assembled a team to help us to quickly gather the necessary resources to conduct the audit accurately and efficiently. We will announce the location and timing of the audit once those details are confirmed. While the audit is underway, Fulton County is also conducting early voting for the December 1 Special Election Runoff," reads part of a statement the county posted to its elections website.

Explore DeKalb plans to start recount Saturday morning

Hausmann wasn’t happy with Fulton’s operation when she viewed the counting Saturday night. She said she didn’t like that counting too spread out over multiple locations, with votes moving between State Farm Arena and the county’s elections warehouse. She also said that people coming to observe proceedings are too far away to actually tell what’s happening.

“The only way I can characterize it was sloppy, and we can’t be sloppy,” she said.

County officials have said they split up operations into multiple locations to increase social distancing and because of the COVID-19 outbreak at the elections warehouse that affected 25 of the 60 workers.

Hausmann didn’t know the cost or how many staff it would take for Fulton’s “huge” recount operation, but it’s clear that counties will be picking up the tab. Every county in Georgia must start by 9 a.m. Friday and finish by Wednesday at midnight.

When asked if she felt confident Fulton could pull off recounting its 524,000 votes, she said: “We’ll have to make it happen."

This is the first year a statewide recount of paper ballots in Georgia was possible. Before, officials recalculated vote counts stored on computers.

Counties have eight days to recount before Raffensperger must certify the election.

It was already set to be a complicated year with reviews of brand-new technology quickly implemented by the state — then hit COVID-19 and a tight contest in maybe the most contentious presidential election of the modern era.

“The timeline we had laid out was always a tight timeline,” Hausmann said. “To add this into the timeline obviously is a big hurdle to get over, but it has to be done. The voters need to be confident that the results that are certified are accurate, and this is the way to do that.”

Explore A race for the base is fast underway in Georgia Senate runoffs

This is the full statement the county posted to its elections website regarding the recount:

“Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a statewide Risk Limiting Audit to be conducted by hand for the November 3 Presidential election. This audit will be conducted by all 159 counties. Fulton County remains committed to performing every aspect of the elections process in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. With more than 524,000 ballots cast in the presidential race in Fulton County, the scope of this Risk Limiting Audit will involve significant resources. We are learning more about the Secretary of State’s guidelines. We have assembled a team to help us to quickly gather the necessary resources to conduct the audit accurately and efficiently. We will announce the location and timing of the audit once those details are confirmed. While the audit is underway, Fulton County is also conducting early voting for the December 1 Special Election Runoff.”